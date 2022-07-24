BreakingNews
8 injured in northwest Atlanta gas station shooting
An Atlanta police officer searches for evidence inside a Shell gas station on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after several people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Several people were injured in what police say was a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta gas station shortly after midnight Sunday.

Two officers were flagged down around 12:45 a.m. to report a shooting, police told reporters from the scene. About a dozen people were talking in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Drive when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, and its occupants began shooting.

Eight people were injured and taken to hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.

People who live nearby told the news station that there were nearly 30 gunshots.

An Atlanta police officer shines his flashlight on a bullet hole in the window a Shell gas station on Northside Drive. Several people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Multiple bullets pierced the glass of the gas station’s convenience store, leaving window panes completely shattered. Officers were seen tediously combing through evidence at the scene.

Police have not released any other information about the victims, any potential suspects or what sparked the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

