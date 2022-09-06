14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged

A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at a DeKalb County apartment complex by another teenager he knew, Clarkston police said Tuesday.
Officers were sent to Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot, Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release posted on social media.
The 14-year-old, whose name was not immediately released, was found unconscious outside an apartment building, Bulcher said. The boy had been shot in the head and died from his injuries at a hospital.
“Detectives were able to determine this was not a random act of violence and the victim and suspect are known to each other,” Bulcher said.
Furahisha Apulu, 17, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Apulu, who lives in Stone Mountain, was being held without bond late Tuesday at the DeKalb jail, booking records showed.
“The Clarkston Police Department, mayor and city council send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the victim during this tragic time,” Bulcher said.
No further details about the shooting were released.
