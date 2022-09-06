14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged

Officers were sent to Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot, Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release posted on social media.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not immediately released, was found unconscious outside an apartment building, Bulcher said. The boy had been shot in the head and died from his injuries at a hospital.