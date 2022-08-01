Suspects sought after 16-year-old shot at Douglasville mall

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects after a 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening at a Douglas County mall, police said.
Officers were called to the parking lot of Arbor Place along Douglas Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. and found the teenager shot in the leg, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene immediately after the incident, authorities said. Their names and charges were not released.
“Detectives were able to determine the victim was familiar with the suspects,” according to police.
Officials did not say if the shooting was drug related, but confirmed that marijuana was found at the scene.
