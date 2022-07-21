Teen killed at Suwanee apartment complex, police seek tips from witnesses

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy outside a Suwanee apartment complex.
Officials have not shared the identity of the teenage victim, who was killed just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Residences on McGinnis Ferry, Suwanee police said in a news release. Officers found the teen lying dead in the parking lot outside the leasing office with a single gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.
Police did not share any suspect information or say if the victim lived at the apartment complex.
Any witnesses who may have information on the shooting are asked to call Suwanee Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.
The unidentified teenager is the second to be killed at the McGinnis Ferry Road apartment complex in recent years. William “Slade” Petty, 18, was stabbed to death at the apartment complex in July 2020 just weeks after he graduated from North Gwinnett High School.
