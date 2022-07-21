ajc logo
X

Teen killed at Suwanee apartment complex, police seek tips from witnesses

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex Tuesday night.

Credit: File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex Tuesday night.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy outside a Suwanee apartment complex.

Officials have not shared the identity of the teenage victim, who was killed just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Residences on McGinnis Ferry, Suwanee police said in a news release. Officers found the teen lying dead in the parking lot outside the leasing office with a single gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.

Police did not share any suspect information or say if the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Any witnesses who may have information on the shooting are asked to call Suwanee Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.

Explore18-year-old found stabbed to death in Suwanee was 2020 graduate

The unidentified teenager is the second to be killed at the McGinnis Ferry Road apartment complex in recent years. William “Slade” Petty, 18, was stabbed to death at the apartment complex in July 2020 just weeks after he graduated from North Gwinnett High School.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett tax collection delayed after commissioners miss hearing7h ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
5h ago
Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say
19h ago
Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August
3h ago
Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August
3h ago
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
4h ago
The Latest
Man found critically injured in car on I-75 after shooting in DeKalb
29m ago
2 men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl arrested in Canton, Brookhaven
1h ago
Hear thunder? You could be at risk for being struck by lightning
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
7h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top