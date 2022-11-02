ajc logo
16-year-old boy shot inside SE Atlanta parking structure

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday inside a parking structure in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to an area off Glenwood Avenue at about 4 p.m. and police said they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was struck while inside the parking garage that is attached to Enso apartments and several other businesses.

The victim was not able to provide the identity of the suspect or a reason for the shooting, police said. No other details on the incident were released.

The shooting happened near Glenwood Park and Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 56 children under the age of 18 shot in metro Atlanta this year. Of them, at least 30 have died. In 2021, there were at least 23 minors shot.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

