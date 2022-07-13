ajc logo
Douglasville police investigate homicide at city park

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Douglasville police investigating homicide at park

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Police in Douglasville are investigating a homicide reported Tuesday at a city park.

Investigators were on the scene around 6:30 p.m. at Jessie Davis Park on Malone Street off Ga. 92, where one male was found dead. The victim’s age and identity were not released.

According to Channel 2 Action News, an area near a football field on Old Dallas Road was blocked off while investigators canvassed the area Tuesday evening.

Douglasville police said they were working to identify suspects and would release additional information when possible.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

