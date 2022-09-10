ajc logo
20-year-old man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home

A 20-year-old man died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A 20-year-old man was found shot Friday at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Harwell Street about 6:15 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, police said the victim was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died. His name was not released.

No information on a suspect or why the shooting occurred was provided.

The home where the victim was found is just blocks away from Washington Park and Booker T. Washington High School.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

