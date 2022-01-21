BREAKING: Mother arrested after child with unsecured gun kills her 1-year-old girl

The child, whose name was not released, was critically injured Jan. 12 when another child in a Harwell Road home found an unsecured gun and fired it, according to Atlanta police. The 1-year-old was shot once and rushed to a hospital, where she died three days later.

Amaiya Dachanel Williams, 21, is facing a charge of murder in the second degree in her death. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, online records show.