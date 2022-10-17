DeKalb man sleeping with gun under pillow fatally shoots 2-year-old son, cops say

The boy’s father, Tyquontae Brunson, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the Oct. 9 incident.

When a DeKalb officer arrived at Emory Decatur Hospital just past midnight, a FedEx van was blocking a ramp and a “significant amount of blood” was on the driver’s seat and door, an incident report obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveals. The officer soon found out that the blood belonged to the boy, who had been shot in the head and was receiving “aggressive medical attention,” according to the report.