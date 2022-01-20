Child, 5, grazed by stray bullet while sitting in backseat of car

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 Campbellton Road. In a news release, police said the child was in the backseat of a car when the drivers of two separate vehicles began exchanging gunfire.

One of the stray bullets fired during that shootout pierced the backseat of the vehicle in which the child was riding and glanced off the 5-year-old’s back, according to the news release.