Child, 5, grazed by stray bullet while sitting in backseat of car

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. (AJC file)
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A 5-year-old caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two drivers was wounded by a bullet that grazed the child’s back Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 Campbellton Road. In a news release, police said the child was in the backseat of a car when the drivers of two separate vehicles began exchanging gunfire.

One of the stray bullets fired during that shootout pierced the backseat of the vehicle in which the child was riding and glanced off the 5-year-old’s back, according to the news release.

It was not clear why the motorists were shooting at each other. Police did not release information on either of the drivers.

They also did not say if the victim is a boy or girl. The child was taken to a hospital stable and alert.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which harks back to the fatal Dec. 21, 2020 shooting of Kennedy Maxie.

ExploreLatest loss from Atlanta’s rise in deadly violence: A 7-year-old girl

As previously reported in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 7-year-old girl was in the riding in the backseat of her family’s car, Christmas shopping at Phipps Plaza with her mother and aunt, when a stray bullet struck her in the head. She died six days later.

Investigators say two groups arguing in a nearby parking lot began shooting and one of the bullets hit Maxie.

Police identified Daquan Reed as the suspect who fired the fatal bullet and arrested him in January 2021, the AJC reported.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

