BREAKING: 6-year-old fatally shot at DeKalb home

A 6-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Stone Mountain home Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 3800 block of Wood Path Drive about 1 p.m. regarding the shooting. The child was rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital by a family member but later died, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. His name was not released.
Authorities did not say if anyone was taken into custody or who shot the child.
The child’s father and uncle were home at the time of the shooting, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
A neighbor told the news station that she did not hear the gunshots but anxiously watched as officers went in and out of the home investigating the incident. She said several children live at the home.
“Just the other day they were in my backyard, all the little kids playing on the trampoline, and this just really frightens me and makes me nervous because I’m trying to imagine which one of the kids is it,” the neighbor said.
