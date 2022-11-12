Child shot at DeKalb apartment complex found at nearby day care

Officers were called to Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments along East Ponce De Leon Avenue about 5:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunfire in the area. While police were searching for a shooter, another 911 call came in about a person shot at Appletree Learning Center and Academy, which is directly next door to the complex, police said.

At the day care, officers said they met with “a juvenile victim who had sustained a gunshot wound from the previous address.” Lifesaving medical assistance was provided to the child until medical services arrived and took the child to a hospital. The extent of the child’s injury was not provided, but police said they were stable.