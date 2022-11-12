BreakingNews
Child shot at DeKalb apartment complex found at nearby day care
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A child was shot Friday afternoon at a Clarkston apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments along East Ponce De Leon Avenue about 5:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunfire in the area. While police were searching for a shooter, another 911 call came in about a person shot at Appletree Learning Center and Academy, which is directly next door to the complex, police said.

At the day care, officers said they met with “a juvenile victim who had sustained a gunshot wound from the previous address.” Lifesaving medical assistance was provided to the child until medical services arrived and took the child to a hospital. The extent of the child’s injury was not provided, but police said they were stable.

No details on a suspect or what led to the shooting were provided.

Explore3 employees arrested after report of ‘inappropriate discipline’ at DeKalb day care

Back in July, three employees at Appletree Learning Center and Academy were arrested. Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning spokesman Reg Griffin previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the parent of an enrolled child reported to police “allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers.”

Authorities did not say why the child was located at the day care Friday, but confirmed that the shooting does not appear to have happened at the facility.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

