17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County

A 911 call came in at about 11:10 a.m. regarding gunfire and a person running away from the 11000 block of McDonough Court. Officers began their investigation by speaking to neighbors and then noticed an open door to a vacant home.

Jordin Robinson was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.