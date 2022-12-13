17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County

A teenager was found shot to death Friday inside a vacant home in a residential area in Clayton County, police said.
A 911 call came in at about 11:10 a.m. regarding gunfire and a person running away from the 11000 block of McDonough Court. Officers began their investigation by speaking to neighbors and then noticed an open door to a vacant home.
Jordin Robinson was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.
No information was provided about a suspect, but police confirmed no one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not said why the teen was inside the home.
The area is directly across from Lovejoy High School and Lovejoy Regional Park.
