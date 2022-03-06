Teen killed, at least 9 others shot in Atlanta weekend gun violence

Less than 24 hours earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting on I-75 around 12:40 a.m. when someone opened fire on a Lamborghini near Arthur Langford Jr. Parkway following an earlier dispute, according to police.

Responding officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck, according to a news release. She was taken to a hospital where police said she was stable.

Later, three other victims — a man and two women who had been in the Lamborghini — showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds after driving themselves there, police said. Those victims also were said to be stable.

Investigators believe another vehicle pulled alongside the Lamborghini and began shooting, according to the release. Two of the victims in the Lamborghini were not believed to be the intended targets.

Police did not release the identity of the victims nor any details of what led to the altercation.

Also on Saturday, a man was shot around 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Center Street Northwest as a result of a dispute with another man, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., a woman was shot at Eighth Street and Spring Street, also as a result of a dispute that escalated, police said. She was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

Just 20 minutes later, police were called to a nightclub at 1271 Marietta Blvd. and found spent shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire, according to a news release. A man showed up at a hospital a short time later, but investigators were unable to speak with him due to his injuries.

Gun violence in Atlanta, like in many cities across the country, has steadily been rising since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and that trend continues to grow this year.

Just in January, the number of 2022 homicide cases was already ahead of last year’s total at that time, according to data from the city’s police department. That comes on the heals of 2021′s total of 158 homicides, topping the deadly tally for 2020, which had the most homicides since 1996.

During a recent meeting with reporters, Atlanta police said one of the driving factors is a lack of conflict resolution skills, causing arguments to escalate to gunfire. Nearly 33% of homicide cases can be attributed to escalating disputes, Woolfolk said last month.

“We know that the common factor in almost every homicide we have is guns,” Chief Rodney Bryant said. “Over 90% of our homicides are with a handgun, and that’s a problem in itself. … People have to be more responsible.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made reducing crime the central focus of his campaign last year, pitching a plan that involves hiring more police officers, bolstering community policing and targeting gang leaders. His efforts to curb gun violence in Atlanta come as Republican state leaders propose legislation for Georgians to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The state Senate passed the measure last week, and it is now awaiting House approval.