Boy, 4, shot to death in car outside DeKalb grocery store

A 4-year-old boy died Sunday night after being shot while in a car outside a DeKalb County grocery store, according to police.
The child, whose name was not released, was inside the car with a relative when the shooting happened around 5 p.m. outside a Publix on Panola Road, a DeKalb police spokeswoman said. The boy died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Investigators believe the shooting was accidental. No one else was injured in the incident, which remained under investigation late Sunday, according to police.
Sunday’s shooting was the second in five days that left a metro Atlanta child dead and the sixth this year killing a child under the age of 18.
Late Wednesday, 9-year-old Kemoni Mack was shot to death at The Station at Richmond Hill apartment complex in the 1700 block of Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta, according to police. On Sunday, Atlanta police announced that a suspect, believed to be 16 years old, had been charged in the boy’s death.
The following day, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant pleaded with gun owners to be responsible and secure firearms properly.
“Take the necessary precautions and help us,” he said.
On Jan. 15, a 1-year-old girl died after being shot by another child in her home, police previously said. The baby’s mother was later charged in the case. The same day, Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot and killed at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street, police said.
Six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray died Jan. 24 after being shot while riding in a vehicle near a store on Anderson Avenue. Two people — Dequasie Johnathan Little and Sharice Ingram, both 22 — have been charged in the killing.
And on Jan. 26, Havord Head, 17, was fatally shot at The Commons apartments on Middleton Road. Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving narcotics.
