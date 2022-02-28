Boy, 4, shot to death in car outside DeKalb grocery store

The following day, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant pleaded with gun owners to be responsible and secure firearms properly.

“Take the necessary precautions and help us,” he said.

On Jan. 15, a 1-year-old girl died after being shot by another child in her home, police previously said. The baby’s mother was later charged in the case. The same day, Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot and killed at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street, police said.

Six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray died Jan. 24 after being shot while riding in a vehicle near a store on Anderson Avenue. Two people — Dequasie Johnathan Little and Sharice Ingram, both 22 — have been charged in the killing.

And on Jan. 26, Havord Head, 17, was fatally shot at The Commons apartments on Middleton Road. Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving narcotics.