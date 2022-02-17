6-year-old boy shot in hand in southwest Atlanta

Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Street and found the child with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an Atlanta police news release. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital and was said to be stable.

Police said the child’s 82-year-old grandmother was in the home at the time of the incident. She is cooperating with investigators, the news release states. Police did not say whether any charges would be filed.