6-year-old boy shot in hand in southwest Atlanta

Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Street and found the child with a gunshot wound, according to Atlanta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Street and found the child with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an Atlanta police news release. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital and was said to be stable.

Police said the child’s 82-year-old grandmother was in the home at the time of the incident. She is cooperating with investigators, the news release states. Police did not say whether any charges would be filed.

No other details were released. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

