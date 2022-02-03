4-year-old boy in critical condition after Griffin shooting

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department.
The child, who was not identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Macon after he was shot at an apartment on Poplar Street.
James Lee Evans, 20, of Griffin was charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to the release. Evans was out on bond for gang activity and theft by receiving, the Griffin Police Department said.
Jamacia Lyons, 24, of McDonough was charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to the release.
Evans and Lyons, the child’s mother, may face additional charges as the investigation continues, police said.
At least three children have been shot to death and seven have been injured by gunfire this year in metro Atlanta.
