BREAKING: 17-year-old accused of murder in shooting death of brother in DeKalb

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday on murder and other charges after his brother was fatally shot at a DeKalb County home.
The victim, 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes, was found with a gunshot wound shortly before 3:30 a.m. when DeKalb police officers responded to the home on Young Knoll in a subdivision off Young Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His brother, Xavier Hayes, was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to a police spokesperson. He also faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18, online booking records show.
Xavier Hayes was being held without bond Monday at the DeKalb jail.
The spokesperson confirmed the two are brothers but did not provide information on what motivated the deadly shooting. Officers and crime scene technicians worked later into the morning at the home, and the investigation appeared to be contained inside the residence.
Mourners gathered outside to console each other as investigators worked.
