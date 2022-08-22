BREAKING: 17-year-old accused of murder in shooting death of brother in DeKalb

The victim, 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes, was found with a gunshot wound shortly before 3:30 a.m. when DeKalb police officers responded to the home on Young Knoll in a subdivision off Young Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His brother, Xavier Hayes, was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to a police spokesperson. He also faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18, online booking records show.