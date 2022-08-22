BreakingNews
17-year-old accused of murder in shooting death of brother in DeKalb
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 17-year-old accused of murder in shooting death of brother in DeKalb

A DeKalb County police officer walks away from a home on Young Knoll in the Redan area, where a shooting investigation was underway Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
A DeKalb County police officer walks away from a home on Young Knoll in the Redan area, where a shooting investigation was underway Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday on murder and other charges after his brother was fatally shot at a DeKalb County home.

The victim, 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes, was found with a gunshot wound shortly before 3:30 a.m. when DeKalb police officers responded to the home on Young Knoll in a subdivision off Young Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His brother, Xavier Hayes, was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to a police spokesperson. He also faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18, online booking records show.

Xavier Hayes was being held without bond Monday at the DeKalb jail.

The spokesperson confirmed the two are brothers but did not provide information on what motivated the deadly shooting. Officers and crime scene technicians worked later into the morning at the home, and the investigation appeared to be contained inside the residence.

Mourners gathered outside to console each other as investigators worked.

Combined ShapeCaption
A crowd gathered outside a home on Young Knoll while a DeKalb County police investigation was underway Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A crowd gathered outside a home on Young Knoll while a DeKalb County police investigation was underway Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
A crowd gathered outside a home on Young Knoll while a DeKalb County police investigation was underway Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them6h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
17h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
4h ago
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
Atlanta United still believes it will make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
6h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
22h ago
GBI: 18-year-old shot by police after drug deal in SW Atlanta
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
17h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top