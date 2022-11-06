ajc logo
Teen found shot to death in DeKalb County neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead, the department confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Crest Drive where they found a 16-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim’s identity was not released.

It was not clear what time the shooting happened, and police have not released any other details about the case.

