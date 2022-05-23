BreakingNews
Ryan Duke gets 10 years for concealing Tara Grinstead’s death
16-year-old in hospital after being shot in South Fulton

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A shooting in South Fulton left a 16-year-old boy injured Sunday night, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 6800 block of Kimberly Mill Road around 11:20 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, and police said he is stable.

Police have not released any other information about the victim or what led up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

