DeKalb police: Woman found dead, 10-year-old girl critically injured

DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a 10-year-old girl critically injured Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The girl had been shot, the news station reported, but the woman was not. Police did not release any other information about the incident, which took place around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Harmony Hill Court.
Neighbors told Channel 2 that the family who lived in the home mostly kept to themselves but that they had just had a large kid’s birthday party.
Police told the news station it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the woman’s death.
No other details have been released by police.
