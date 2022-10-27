Child injured, father detained in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments

A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
Officers were called to an apartment complex on Hardee Street in the Edgewood neighborhood for reports of a child shot just before 2:30 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. The child was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and taken to the hospital.
The father was detained and will be interviewed by aggravated assault investigators, police said. No further information was released, but the investigation remains active.
