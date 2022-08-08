BreakingNews
Police: 4-year-old found shot dead in car on I-85 in DeKalb
Crime & Public Safety
By AJC staff reports
13 minutes ago

Police found a 4-year-old girl dead inside a car on I-85 Sunday evening after she had been shot, according to reports.

Channel 2 Action News reported that DeKalb County police were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m. when someone was reported shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl dead in the backseat of the car, Channel 2 reported.

No other details were available from police in the homicide investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

AJC staff reports
