5-year-old girl shot in NW Atlanta; 2 arrested on multiple charges

A 5-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning in northwest Atlanta and two men were arrested on multiple charges several hours later, according to police.
Officers were called to the Allen Hills apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a child shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. They found the girl with a non-life-threatening injury and she was taken to the hospital.
Police said two 31-year-old men were initially detained and later announced both had been arrested.
Travis Lester was taken into custody at the scene on charges of aggravated assault, first- and second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Terry Burnett was arrested at the same time on similar charges: aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
No further details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting. The girl was considered stable when she arrived at the hospital, but police did not provide additional information about her injuries.
