ajc logo
X

5-year-old girl shot in NW Atlanta; 2 arrested on multiple charges

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A 5-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning in northwest Atlanta and two men were arrested on multiple charges several hours later, according to police.

Officers were called to the Allen Hills apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a child shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. They found the girl with a non-life-threatening injury and she was taken to the hospital.

Police said two 31-year-old men were initially detained and later announced both had been arrested.

Travis Lester was taken into custody at the scene on charges of aggravated assault, first- and second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Terry Burnett was arrested at the same time on similar charges: aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting. The girl was considered stable when she arrived at the hospital, but police did not provide additional information about her injuries.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett5h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
7h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
5h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
4h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
8h ago
The Latest

2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
21m ago
Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside
1h ago
Manuel’s Tavern homicide victim ‘tried to help whoever he could’
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Senate race deadlocked, Kemp leads Abrams, in final AJC poll before election
7h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
12h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top