Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old, Roswell police say

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings that have injured or killed children in metro Atlanta this year. Just last month, at least four children were shot, including 4-year-old Janiyah Jenkins.

Jenkins was accidentally shot at a DeKalb County home March 28 and died the following day. Her uncle, 27-year-old Levante Cummings, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty in her death.

Police in Atlanta have pledged to hold gun owners responsible when children are accidentally shot, regardless of who pulled the trigger. When a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed by another child earlier this year, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk pleaded with gun owners to “please secure your weapons.”

“Any persons that might have contributed to these types of injuries or deaths ... as a result of irresponsible gun ownership and having left weapons unattended, you will be charged,” the Atlanta police homicide commander said.