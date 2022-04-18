ajc logo
X

Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old, Roswell police say

Roswell police said the child was accidentally shot while his father was manipulating a gun in a bedroom.

Combined ShapeCaption
Roswell police said the child was accidentally shot while his father was manipulating a gun in a bedroom.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday on charges he unintentionally shot his 2-year-old son.

Arnijae Stroud is facing charges of child cruelty and reckless conduct in connection with the shooting Friday afternoon at a home on Millbrook Circle in Roswell. Investigators said the child was accidentally shot while Stroud was manipulating a gun in a bedroom.

Police officers and ambulance crews administered first aid before rushing the toddler to a hospital, where he was said to be stable Monday, according to Roswell police.

In a statement, Roswell police Chief James Conroy said he was proud of the team of first responders “who worked seamlessly to save the life of this young boy.”

“This was a terrible but entirely preventable accident, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms,” he said.

ExploreKids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings that have injured or killed children in metro Atlanta this year. Just last month, at least four children were shot, including 4-year-old Janiyah Jenkins.

Jenkins was accidentally shot at a DeKalb County home March 28 and died the following day. Her uncle, 27-year-old Levante Cummings, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty in her death.

Police in Atlanta have pledged to hold gun owners responsible when children are accidentally shot, regardless of who pulled the trigger. When a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed by another child earlier this year, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk pleaded with gun owners to “please secure your weapons.”

ExploreWoman arrested after 1-year-old son shot by child with unsecured gun

“Any persons that might have contributed to these types of injuries or deaths ... as a result of irresponsible gun ownership and having left weapons unattended, you will be charged,” the Atlanta police homicide commander said.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues44m ago
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville. (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says
1h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a video deposition for a federal voting rights case that when he made comments in 2014 and 2018 about Democratic efforts to register minorities to vote, “I was making that point to urge our folks to do exactly the same.” Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Kemp defends comments about minority voter registration in court
1h ago
Robert Aaron Long faces the death penalty in the fatal shootings of four people last year at two Atlanta spas. He was already sentenced to life in prison for the Cherokee County spa shooting that killed four others. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for admitted spa shooter
1h ago
Robert Aaron Long faces the death penalty in the fatal shootings of four people last year at two Atlanta spas. He was already sentenced to life in prison for the Cherokee County spa shooting that killed four others. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for admitted spa shooter
1h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant (center) smiles as he talks with Sgt. Ryan Heald (left) and Mayor Andre Dickens (right) after announcing the chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside City Hall: Atlanta begins a search for a new police chief
5h ago
The Latest
2 arrested in shooting death at park near Winder
3m ago
Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says
1h ago
Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for admitted spa shooter
1h ago
Featured
DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
4h ago
A trio of Atlanta music festivals
6h ago
Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top