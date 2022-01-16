15-year-old boy, man dead after separate Atlanta shootings

The shooting that left the teen dead happened at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street around 3:35 p.m., a news release states. When officers arrived at the location just south of downtown, they found that the 15-year-old had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A man had also been shot at the recreational center and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he survived his injuries, police said.