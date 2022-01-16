15-year-old boy, man dead after separate Atlanta shootings

A 15-year-old boy and a man are dead after shootings in separate areas of Atlanta on Saturday, police said.
The shooting that left the teen dead happened at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street around 3:35 p.m., a news release states. When officers arrived at the location just south of downtown, they found that the 15-year-old had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.
A man had also been shot at the recreational center and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he survived his injuries, police said.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong involving acquaintances,” the news release states.
Authorities did not release information on a suspect or say why they were at Dunbar.
Earlier in the day, a man was shot to death in the 100 block of Pine Street shortly before 2 a.m., police said. The shooting site sits nearby Renaissance Park and a Budgetel hotel. Police did not provide any details on a suspect or say what led up to the shooting.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both Saturday shootings.
