15-year-old shot to death in Midtown dreamed of boxing in the Olympics

The shooting happened after a group was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for violating a 3 p.m. curfew and for unruly behavior. Moments later, shots were fired on the nearby bridge. Investigators said Wednesday they believe video surveillance will identify those who were responsible.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Surveillance video a group boarding a MARTA train at the Arts Center station shortly after the shooting, according to police. Video from the train appeared to show the teens gloating and celebrating while riding through the city. Investigators did not release details on why they believe Kameron was the intended target.

Smith said she home-schooled Kameron, who had just celebrated his 15th birthday on Nov. 6. She said she doesn’t want his death to be in vain. Gun violence must be stopped, she said.

“As a community, if we don’t come together and get the conversation straight about the real issue that’s going on, we’re going to lose a generation,” Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous. On Wednesday, police said the reward has been increased to $10,000 in the case.