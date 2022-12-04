ajc logo
15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A 15-year-old was fatally shot Saturday night at a party in Clayton County, police said.

Clayton officers got a 911 call around 11 p.m. about a person being shot in a commercial building on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway, a dead-end road off Jonesboro Road not far from Morrow. When police arrived, they found the teen near the entrance of the building with a gunshot wound, according to a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect had been removed from the party, which was attended by “all metro Atlanta high schools,” police said. The person returned some time later with an alleged accomplice and fired multiple rounds into the building, striking the victim, whose identity has not been released. Police did not say whether they have detained any suspects.

Hundreds of teens were seen fleeing the area when officers got there, police said

No other details were released about the case.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

