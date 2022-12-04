15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say

Clayton officers got a 911 call around 11 p.m. about a person being shot in a commercial building on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway, a dead-end road off Jonesboro Road not far from Morrow. When police arrived, they found the teen near the entrance of the building with a gunshot wound, according to a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect had been removed from the party, which was attended by “all metro Atlanta high schools,” police said. The person returned some time later with an alleged accomplice and fired multiple rounds into the building, striking the victim, whose identity has not been released. Police did not say whether they have detained any suspects.