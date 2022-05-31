Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area

Just hours before the Redan Road shooting, around 9:15 p.m. Monday, a couple were walking into a Midtown apartment building at 1270 Spring Street when gunfire erupted, according to an Atlanta police news release. The woman realized her boyfriend had been struck, and they rushed to a hospital. Police have not released any other details about the victim, whether he was the intended target or if any suspects have been identified.

Beginning Friday around 7:20 p.m., five people were injured in shootings over the course of nine hours, including one in which two women were shot at the Butler Recreation Center.

Then on Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at a Camp Creek shopping plaza. The victim, who has been publicly identified only as a man in his 30s, had just walked out of a barbershop around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot, police said, adding that it was a targeted incident following a dispute in the parking lot.

Three other men were shot in separate incidents Sunday night and Monday morning. Police have released few details about those shootings.