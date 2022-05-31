ajc logo
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area

DeKalb County police were called to a Chevron on Redan Road and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A shooting at a DeKalb County gas station left a man dead shortly after midnight Tuesday, the second fatal shooting of the Memorial Day weekend in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb police were called to a Chevron on Redan Road and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. The man, who has not been identified publicly, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not release any other details about the victim or if any suspects have been identified.

At least 10 other people were shot in the metro area since Friday evening, including one other death.

Just hours before the Redan Road shooting, around 9:15 p.m. Monday, a couple were walking into a Midtown apartment building at 1270 Spring Street when gunfire erupted, according to an Atlanta police news release. The woman realized her boyfriend had been struck, and they rushed to a hospital. Police have not released any other details about the victim, whether he was the intended target or if any suspects have been identified.

Beginning Friday around 7:20 p.m., five people were injured in shootings over the course of nine hours, including one in which two women were shot at the Butler Recreation Center.

Then on Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at a Camp Creek shopping plaza. The victim, who has been publicly identified only as a man in his 30s, had just walked out of a barbershop around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot, police said, adding that it was a targeted incident following a dispute in the parking lot.

Three other men were shot in separate incidents Sunday night and Monday morning. Police have released few details about those shootings.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

