5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments

Early in the investigation, detectives are not sure if they are looking for multiple gunmen, or if the gunfire came from a vehicle or someone on foot.

More than one victim resided at the complex, according to Hampton. Last month, the city of Atlanta began relocating families from Forest Cove ahead of its scheduled demolition Sept. 21. The blighted complex has been the site of at least 231 code violations and more than 650 police calls for violent crime, according to court documents filed by the city last year.

Just last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis identified Forest Cove as one of the worst apartment complexes for gang activity and vowed to crackdown on offenders. It was listed among 43 properties with the highest number of crimes and housing code violations for poor living conditions, as released by Atlanta City Solicitor Raines Carter.

Forest Cove has 108 open housing-code cases, including 29 involving situations the city described as “highly hazardous,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Monday’s multiple shootings remain under investigation.

