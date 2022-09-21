ajc logo
X

2 teens injured in quadruple shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

Four people, including two teenagers, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a DeKalb County shooting, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Four people, including two teenagers, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a DeKalb County shooting, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Two teenagers were among four of the people injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted during a fight in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane about 5:40 p.m., but the scene was already cleared except for a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a bullet while inside her home, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. She refused to be taken to a hospital, he added.

“She stated that she observed a large group of juveniles in a fight in the middle of the street when she began to hear gunfire,” Smith said. “She was grazed by one of those bullets.”

Nearly five miles away, near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Village Square, officers said they were able to stop two vehicles that fled from the original scene. In the vehicles were two teen boys who told officers they were shot at Pennybrook Lane, according to Smith. They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Another man, believed to be in his 20s, eventually arrived at a hospital and said he had been shot at the same location, Smith said. His injuries were also not life-threatening.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or if others were involved. No arrests have been made.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying6h ago
Atlanta PD's Andrew Senzer at exhibition about policing and ethics (Courtesy of Katja Ridderbusch)

Credit: Katja Ridderbusch

With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control
4h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
4h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
1h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
1h ago
Cameras show fire trucks at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 West.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
7h ago
The Latest
Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who are awaiting trial in Fulton County, were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old in DeKalb County in December 2020, state prosecutors said.

Credit: AJC File

Jailed trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case involving teen victim
3h ago
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
5h ago
Man charged with murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy
6h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
8h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
12h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top