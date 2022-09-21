2 teens injured in quadruple shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

Two teenagers were among four of the people injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted during a fight in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane about 5:40 p.m., but the scene was already cleared except for a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a bullet while inside her home, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. She refused to be taken to a hospital, he added.
“She stated that she observed a large group of juveniles in a fight in the middle of the street when she began to hear gunfire,” Smith said. “She was grazed by one of those bullets.”
Nearly five miles away, near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Village Square, officers said they were able to stop two vehicles that fled from the original scene. In the vehicles were two teen boys who told officers they were shot at Pennybrook Lane, according to Smith. They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Another man, believed to be in his 20s, eventually arrived at a hospital and said he had been shot at the same location, Smith said. His injuries were also not life-threatening.
Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or if others were involved. No arrests have been made.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Katja Ridderbusch