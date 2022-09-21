2 teens injured in quadruple shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

Officers were called to the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane about 5:40 p.m., but the scene was already cleared except for a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a bullet while inside her home, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. She refused to be taken to a hospital, he added.

“She stated that she observed a large group of juveniles in a fight in the middle of the street when she began to hear gunfire,” Smith said. “She was grazed by one of those bullets.”