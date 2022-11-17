1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center

Gwinnett officers said they responded to the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, just outside Lilburn, around 7:30 p.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was described as stable and taken to a hospital.

Investigators later discovered that a second victim, Ryan Rodriguez Romero of Peachtree Corners, had also been shot, police said in a statement. He drove himself away from the scene, and his vehicle was found a short distance away on Vernon Street. Romero was pronounced dead inside the car, police said.