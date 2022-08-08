BreakingNews
Police: 4-year-old found shot dead in car on I-85 in DeKalb
ajc logo
X

1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Rosa L. Burney Park area. Multiple people were shot late Sunday afternoon, according to initial reports. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Rosa L. Burney Park area. Multiple people were shot late Sunday afternoon, according to initial reports. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

A shooting at a park in southwest Atlanta ended with one man dead and five other people injured, including a 6-year-old in critical condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police are investigating the incident that occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street SW, Channel 2 reported. Shots were fired after an argument broke out during a baseball or softball game, according to Atlanta police.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Rosa L. Burney Park area. Multiple people were shot late Sunday afternoon, according to initial reports. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Rosa L. Burney Park area. Multiple people were shot late Sunday afternoon, according to initial reports. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Rosa L. Burney Park area. Multiple people were shot late Sunday afternoon, according to initial reports. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

The man who died was in his 30s, Channel 2 reported. The 6-year-old child was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition, while the other four victims are stable.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Braves send down Ian Anderson as part of flurry of moves10h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
48m ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
9h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
11h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
11h ago
Fire extinguished at Buckhead adult entertainment club on Piedmont Road
8h ago
The Latest
Police: 4-year-old found shot dead in car on I-85 in DeKalb
0m ago
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Atlanta apartment building
37m ago
Man stable after being shot, dragged out of vehicle during DeKalb fight
7h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top