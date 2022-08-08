1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park

A shooting at a park in southwest Atlanta ended with one man dead and five other people injured, including a 6-year-old in critical condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Atlanta police are investigating the incident that occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street SW, Channel 2 reported. Shots were fired after an argument broke out during a baseball or softball game, according to Atlanta police.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
The man who died was in his 30s, Channel 2 reported. The 6-year-old child was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition, while the other four victims are stable.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
