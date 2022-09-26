BreakingNews
17-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in teen’s shooting in Paulding

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A teenager is behind bars after he fatally shot another teen at a Paulding County home Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Carson Nathanial Kennedy turned himself in Sunday in connection with the shooting on Southern Oaks Drive, authorities said in a news release. The 17-year-old is charged with murder and is being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

The family of the victim identified him as 17-year-old Adam David Lewis.

Deputies were called to the home about 3:30 p.m. and found Lewis in the loft of a detached garage on the property with a gunshot wound to the chest. By then, Kennedy had left the scene, authorities said.

Lewis was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Thus far, detectives and agents have not been able to determine what led up to the shooting and are still unclear as to why the suspect shot the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by the family of the victim, Lewis and a longtime friend weremessing around with a pistol they assumed wasn’t loaded” after removing the clip.

“The pistol went off and our son, his friend, and the other half of this nightmare was holding the gun,” wrote family member Will Clark.

Paulding deputies, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, were able to contact the suspect and encourage him to turn himself in, authorities said. At about 9 p.m. the day after the shooting, Kennedy surrendered. Authorities said they anticipate more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

