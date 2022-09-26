17-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in teen’s shooting in Paulding

“Thus far, detectives and agents have not been able to determine what led up to the shooting and are still unclear as to why the suspect shot the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by the family of the victim, Lewis and a longtime friend were “messing around with a pistol they assumed wasn’t loaded” after removing the clip.

“The pistol went off and our son, his friend, and the other half of this nightmare was holding the gun,” wrote family member Will Clark.

Paulding deputies, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, were able to contact the suspect and encourage him to turn himself in, authorities said. At about 9 p.m. the day after the shooting, Kennedy surrendered. Authorities said they anticipate more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.