13-year-old shot while walking past SW Atlanta apartment complex, cops say

The child told police he was walking past the Ashley West End apartments when he heard gunshots and was struck.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking past the entrance to an apartment in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

The boy arrived at a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location in a personal vehicle just after midnight, according to a news release.

The child told an officer at the hospital who was working as security that he was walking past the Ashley West End apartments when he heard gunshots and was struck, the release states.

Police said he is stable. No other details have been released.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured
