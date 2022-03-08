13-year-old shot while walking past SW Atlanta apartment complex, cops say

A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking past the entrance to an apartment in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.
The boy arrived at a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location in a personal vehicle just after midnight, according to a news release.
The child told an officer at the hospital who was working as security that he was walking past the Ashley West End apartments when he heard gunshots and was struck, the release states.
Police said he is stable. No other details have been released.
