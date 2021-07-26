Kids, teens in metro Atlanta among 2021 shooting deaths

March 26: Atif Muhammad, 16, and his 39-year-old mother, Mary Lindsay, were shot and killed inside a Gwinnett County home. William Jerome Adams, 24, was arrested days later near the Mexican border and was charged with murder, police said.

Caption Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student, was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

March 30: Candace LeShae Chrzan was shot to death while hanging out with three friends in a Carroll County backyard, according to investigators. The teenagers had been target practicing when the 17-year-old was shot in the head. Jeremy Matthew Gray, 17, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. A second teen, Samuel Blake Grier, 18, was also arrested after threatening to kill Gray in a video posted on social media, investigators said.

April 17: Valeria Ramos, 11, was found shot to death inside a car at Gwinnett County’s Bethesda Park. Investigators believe her father, 45-year-old Ignacio Ramos, killed her and then himself.

Caption Diamond Johnson, 15, was shot to death in May near Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

May 1: Diamond Johnson, 15, was shot and killed on Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta. Johnson was shot near a busy shopping center across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. Elizabeth Parham was later charged with her murder.

May 7: Fayette County investigators said it started as a water gun battle at Kenwood Park. But it was a real gun that killed Daquan Rueben Gillett, police said. Gillett, 18, of Riverdale, is survived by a twin brother, according to a GoFundMe page created by one of his sisters. Sean Allen, 20, who lives in Jonesboro, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the case.

May 10: Christopher White, 18, was killed after someone opened fire on his sedan and he crashed into the side of a Clayton County mobile home. White was a manager at Slutty Vegan, the popular plant-based Atlanta burger spot owned by Pinky Cole.

May 29: Calvin Jackson Jr., 17, was shot and killed on Parkway Drive in Atlanta. Jackson was shot in his own bedroom, according to his family and police. Jamarion Ivory, 18, was charged in his murder.

June 22: One 16-year-old boy was killed and another was charged after a shooting near a DeKalb County Walmart. The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. on West Fairington Parkway off Panola Road, in a residential area behind the Walmart shopping center that houses several apartment complexes. Officers responded and found the 16-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to DeKalb police. The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

July 3: A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in Atlanta, authorities said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out in the 600 block of McAfee Street, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton told reporters at the scene.

July 9: An 18-year-old was shot shortly before 6 p.m. after arranging to purchase a handgun near Swamp Creek at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Fieldgreen Drive, Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said. A friend of the victim, whose name was not released, drove him to the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard, where police were called. The teen was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

July 24: Investigators were called to Anderson Pool on Anderson Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on a report of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the pool, officers found 17-year-old Jakari Dillard with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to police. The following day, officials announced that all City of Atlanta pools had been closed.