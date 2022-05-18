2 teens injured when gunfire erupts at Taco Bell in South Fulton

The victims, both 16, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot at the restaurant in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way. According to South Fulton police, they were involved in a dispute with other people outside the Taco Bell but were the only two injured.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police spokesperson Lt. Jubal Rogers said. It was not known how many people were involved in the initial argument, he said.