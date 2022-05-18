ajc logo
2 teens injured when gunfire erupts at Taco Bell in South Fulton

Two 16-year-olds were shot Wednesday at a Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way, according to South Fulton police.

Two 16-year-olds were shot Wednesday at a Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way, according to South Fulton police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two teenagers were injured early Wednesday when a dispute at a Taco Bell in South Fulton escalated to gunfire, police said.

The victims, both 16, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot at the restaurant in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way. According to South Fulton police, they were involved in a dispute with other people outside the Taco Bell but were the only two injured.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police spokesperson Lt. Jubal Rogers said. It was not known how many people were involved in the initial argument, he said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was provided.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

