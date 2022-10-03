BreakingNews
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
17-year-old shot, killed on basketball court in Gwinnett neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a neighborhood basketball game erupted in gunfire Sunday afternoon and left a 17-year-old dead.

The victim, whose name was not released, was found by police on the basketball court in the Bramlett Shoals subdivision off New Hope Road at about 4 p.m. He had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News there were several teenagers playing a pickup game at the end of Mariray Court before the shots rang out. The shooter was believed to have immediately left the scene.

“At this time it doesn’t appear that there is going to be an elevated danger to the public,” Gwinnett police Cpl. William Wolfe told the news station on Sunday.

Investigators have not determined what motivated the killing and have not made any arrests. It was not clear if the victim lived in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

