The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

While there were nearly 200 restaurants, breweries and bars that opened in metro Atlanta in 2022, the area also lost more than 60 restaurants, including several that had been open for more than two decades. Here, the restaurants that closed this year in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

8Arm

The Abby Singer

Adele’s

American Cut

Atlanta Brewing Company (to reopen in 2023)

Atmosphere French Bistro

Babette’s Cafe

Baffi

Batter Cookie Dough

Biltong Bar (Buckhead Village location)

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Cameli’s Pizza

Delia’s Chicken Sausage

Diesel Filling Station

Dugan’s (reopened at Northlake Mall)

Elliott Street Pub

Farm to Ladle

Field Day

Flip Burger (to reopen in 2023)

Floataway Cafe

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (inside Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Foxtrot Liquor Bar

Happy Donuts

The Highlander

Hodgepodge Coffee

Java Cats Cafe

Lake & Oak

Marrakesh

Mount Royal

Nam Oy Cafe

The Pig and the Pearl

Portofino

RA Sushi

Refuge Coffee Co.

Regent Cocktail Club

Root Baking Co.

Rosati’s Chicago Pizza

Slabtown Public House

Supremo Taco (to reopen in 2023)

Ssam Burger

Tiki Tango

The Usual

Watchman’s

Wonderkid

Yeah Burger

Zesto (Piedmont Road)

DeKalb County

Apple Butter Bakery

Avellino’s

Brush Sushi Izakaya (to reopen in 2023)

Chris’ Pizza

For Better or Wurst

Grass VBQ (reopened at 777 Oak St.)

Hello Chicken (closing Jan. 1)

Hodgepodge Coffee

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

Memphis BBQ Company

Nur Kitchen

Olde Blind Dog

Papi Ali’s

The Righteous Room (Brookhaven location)

Sweet Melissa’s

Shirini Bakery

Yen Jing

North Fulton County

Goldberg’s Fine Foods

Plant-Based Pizzeria

Cobb County

The Captain’s Boil

FIGO Pasta

Java Cats Cafe

Ken’s Corner Grill

Red Sky Tapas and Bar

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant

Stockyard Burgers & Bones (Avenue East Cobb location)

Gwinnett County

Fung Mei Chinese Restaurant

Georgia

Poole’s Bar-B-Q

The Grit

