The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022

While there were nearly 200 restaurants, breweries and bars that opened in metro Atlanta in 2022, the area also lost more than 60 restaurants, including several that had been open for more than two decades. Here, the restaurants that closed this year in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
Atlanta Brewing Company (to reopen in 2023)
Biltong Bar (Buckhead Village location)
Dugan’s (reopened at Northlake Mall)
Flip Burger (to reopen in 2023)
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (inside Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Supremo Taco (to reopen in 2023)
Zesto (Piedmont Road)
Credit: Mia Yakel
Credit: Mia Yakel
DeKalb County
Brush Sushi Izakaya (to reopen in 2023)
For Better or Wurst
Grass VBQ (reopened at 777 Oak St.)
Hello Chicken (closing Jan. 1)
Nur Kitchen
The Righteous Room (Brookhaven location)
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
North Fulton County
Cobb County
The Captain’s Boil
Stockyard Burgers & Bones (Avenue East Cobb location)
Gwinnett County
Georgia
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author