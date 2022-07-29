BreakingNews
UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta

Goldbergs Fine Foods on Roswell Road in Buckhead is celebrating its 50th anniversary April 1 with half off anything on a bagel. (Courtesy of Goldbergs Fine Foods)

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Deli Goldbergs Fine Foods is set to close its location at Alpharetta shopping center Avalon after service on July 31.

The closure was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today and confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a representative for the restaurant.

“We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance,” the representative shared in a written statement. “This closure was a strategic decision based solely on business demands, and all of our other locations continue to thrive. In addition to providing severance pay, all impacted managers and crewmembers have been invited to apply for open positions within our system. We appreciate all the customers and crew who have been a part of our history at this site since 2014. Guests are encouraged to visit one of our other locations in the area.”

Six Goldbergs locations remain open in Buckhead, Dunwoody, East Cobb, Toco Hills and the Battery Atlanta, as well as two in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Buckhead location celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Owners Howard Aaron and Wayne Saxe, who emigrated from South Africa to Atlanta nearly 30 years ago, bought the original restaurant, then called Goldberg & Son, in 1992 from the Goldberg family.

Other dining concepts at Avalon include The Cape, True Food Kitchen, Ted’s Montana Grill, Superica, South City Kitchen and Oak Steakhouse. Sandwich shop Farm to Ladle closed earlier this year.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

