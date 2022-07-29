Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta

The closure was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today and confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a representative for the restaurant.

“We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance,” the representative shared in a written statement. “This closure was a strategic decision based solely on business demands, and all of our other locations continue to thrive. In addition to providing severance pay, all impacted managers and crewmembers have been invited to apply for open positions within our system. We appreciate all the customers and crew who have been a part of our history at this site since 2014. Guests are encouraged to visit one of our other locations in the area.”