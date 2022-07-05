Stockyard Burgers and Bones closes at Avenue East Cobb

Stockyard Burgers and Bones has closed its location at Avenue East Cobb.
“It has been an extremely challenging time for restaurants over the last couple years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook on July 1. “Unfortunately, we were never able to recover from the effects of the pandemic, continuous cost increases and labor shortages at this location.”
The original Stockyard restaurant opened at Marietta Square in 2014, followed by a location in Vinings and the East Cobb location in 2018. Both Marietta Square and Vinings continue to remain open. A Sandy Springs location closed in 2018.
The restaurant is known for dishes including baby back ribs, coffee-rubbed bone-in ribeye, lump crab cakes and pork belly bites.
The closing of Stockyard was announced after Cobb County commissioners approved redevelopment plans at Avenue East Cobb. These include new “jewel box” buildings that will house new restaurants and retail space.
Restaurants remaining open at Avenue include Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery.
