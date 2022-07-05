Stockyard Burgers and Bones closes at Avenue East Cobb

“It has been an extremely challenging time for restaurants over the last couple years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook on July 1. “Unfortunately, we were never able to recover from the effects of the pandemic, continuous cost increases and labor shortages at this location.”

Explore Cobb County restaurant news

The original Stockyard restaurant opened at Marietta Square in 2014, followed by a location in Vinings and the East Cobb location in 2018. Both Marietta Square and Vinings continue to remain open. A Sandy Springs location closed in 2018.