The Salty Donut to open three Atlanta locations and more local dining news

Original ChopShop will open its first Georgia location Nov. 9 at 2274 Peachtree Road in Buckhead with a menu of protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast options and juices at its first Shop in the Peach State.

The grand opening party will feature giveaways to the first 50 guests and discounts from Nov. 9-11. In addition, 10% of opening day sales will be donated to Mental Health America of Georgia.

The ChopShop space will include an all-glass atrium and large patio. The Arizona-based chain, which has 17 locations in Phoenix and Texas, also plans to add eateries in Alpharetta and Cobb County in 2023.

*****

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee is now open inside the Georgia-Pacific Center. Open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the cafe will serve coffee drinks made with beans sourced from farmers in Rwanda, in addition to tea drinks, pastries, desserts and other bites.

The Georgia-Pacific location will join metro Atlanta Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee shops in downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and Roswell.

*****

Common Grounds Coffee Collective will open at Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta in 2023.

Located in a 4,600-square-foot location along Upper Alabama Avenue, the coffee shop will serve traditional coffee beverages and specialty drinks made with coffee beans sourced from Atlanta roasters alongside cocktails and small plates.

The concept comes from founders and longtime friends, CJ Northrop and Marjorie Thousand, whose “menu and design will draw inspiration from the unique characteristics of Atlanta’s neighborhoods, the international cities they have visited and their individual personalities,” according to a press release. Northrop also owns Black Coffee ATL in Castleberry Hill.

The coffee shop will join several other open and soon-to-open food and beverage concepts at Underground Atlanta, including Atlanta Brewing Company, Daiquiriville, Dolo’s Pizza Co., Dancing Crepes, Masquerade, Future Showbar and Restaurant, iScream Ice Cream and a food hall.

*****

Fuel Coffee is now open in Forsyth County’s Halcyon development. The family-owned, car-themed cafe comes from husband and wife David and Angela Thompson, who opened the first Fuel in downtown Alpharetta in 2020.

The menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner items like pastries, avocado toasts, sandwiches and wraps, as well as smoothies and a variety of coffee and tea drinks. The couple plans to add alcohol to the menu in the coming weeks.

Other food and beverage concepts at Halcyon include Il Bottegone, Eclipse de Luna, Butcher & Brew, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar and food hall Market Hall.

*****

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has closed all three of its stalls inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium after five years, Eater Atlanta reports.

*****

Pop-up burger concept Dat Dam Burga is set to open a brick-and-mortar location at 755 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Fast-casual concept Sankranti Indian Kitchen, which owner Srinivasa Nimmagadda opened in Dunwoody in 2022, will open a second location at 1569 N. Decatur Road near Emory in the first quarter of 2023.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will feature an open kitchen and counter for ordering, seating for 40 guests indoors and additional seating outdoors and will be open for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of curry bowls, karma rolls, veggie samosas, salads and desserts.

In addition to Sankranti Indian Kitchen, Nimmagadda also owns Sankranti, a fine dining restaurant and banquet hall in Johns Creek.

*****

Atlanta Mexican restaurant El Azteca has opened a location at 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in the former Uncle Julio’s space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

A location of Mirko Pasta is slated to open a location at 4330 Peachtree Road NE in Town Brookhaven, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join other metro Atlanta Mirko locations in Buckhead and Marietta.

