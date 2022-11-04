ajc logo
X

The Salty Donut to open three Atlanta locations and more local dining news

Credit: Mountaintop Films

Credit: Mountaintop Films

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Miami-based The Salty Donut has plans to open three shops in metro Atlanta in 2023.

The first, set to open in early 2023, will be located at 5 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, followed by 124 Krog St. in The Krog District and 1050 at Sentral West Midtown in the Star Metals development.

The family-owned brand, which owners Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez first operated as a pop-up starting in 2015, currently has six shops between Florida and Texas.

All locations will offer a rotating selection of doughnuts with flavors like horchata, cookies and cream, dulce de leche and pumpkin spiced French toast, as well as some flavors that will be exclusive to Atlanta. The coffee program will offer lattes and other coffee drinks.

*****

Original ChopShop will open its first Georgia location Nov. 9 at 2274 Peachtree Road in Buckhead with a menu of protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast options and juices at its first Shop in the Peach State.

The grand opening party will feature giveaways to the first 50 guests and discounts from Nov. 9-11. In addition, 10% of opening day sales will be donated to Mental Health America of Georgia.

The ChopShop space will include an all-glass atrium and large patio. The Arizona-based chain, which has 17 locations in Phoenix and Texas, also plans to add eateries in Alpharetta and Cobb County in 2023.

*****

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee is now open inside the Georgia-Pacific Center. Open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the cafe will serve coffee drinks made with beans sourced from farmers in Rwanda, in addition to tea drinks, pastries, desserts and other bites.

The Georgia-Pacific location will join metro Atlanta Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee shops in downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and Roswell.

*****

Common Grounds Coffee Collective will open at Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta in 2023.

Located in a 4,600-square-foot location along Upper Alabama Avenue, the coffee shop will serve traditional coffee beverages and specialty drinks made with coffee beans sourced from Atlanta roasters alongside cocktails and small plates.

The concept comes from founders and longtime friends, CJ Northrop and Marjorie Thousand, whose “menu and design will draw inspiration from the unique characteristics of Atlanta’s neighborhoods, the international cities they have visited and their individual personalities,” according to a press release. Northrop also owns Black Coffee ATL in Castleberry Hill.

The coffee shop will join several other open and soon-to-open food and beverage concepts at Underground Atlanta, including Atlanta Brewing Company, Daiquiriville, Dolo’s Pizza Co., Dancing Crepes, Masquerade, Future Showbar and Restaurant, iScream Ice Cream and a food hall.

*****

Fuel Coffee is now open in Forsyth County’s Halcyon development. The family-owned, car-themed cafe comes from husband and wife David and Angela Thompson, who opened the first Fuel in downtown Alpharetta in 2020.

The menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner items like pastries, avocado toasts, sandwiches and wraps, as well as smoothies and a variety of coffee and tea drinks. The couple plans to add alcohol to the menu in the coming weeks.

Other food and beverage concepts at Halcyon include Il Bottegone, Eclipse de Luna, Butcher & Brew, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar and food hall Market Hall.

*****

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has closed all three of its stalls inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium after five years, Eater Atlanta reports.

*****

Pop-up burger concept Dat Dam Burga is set to open a brick-and-mortar location at 755 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Fast-casual concept Sankranti Indian Kitchen, which owner Srinivasa Nimmagadda opened in Dunwoody in 2022, will open a second location at 1569 N. Decatur Road near Emory in the first quarter of 2023.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will feature an open kitchen and counter for ordering, seating for 40 guests indoors and additional seating outdoors and will be open for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of curry bowls, karma rolls, veggie samosas, salads and desserts. 

In addition to Sankranti Indian Kitchen, Nimmagadda also owns Sankranti, a fine dining restaurant and banquet hall in Johns Creek.

*****

Atlanta Mexican restaurant El Azteca has opened a location at 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in the former Uncle Julio’s space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

A location of Mirko Pasta is slated to open a location at 4330 Peachtree Road NE in Town Brookhaven, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join other metro Atlanta Mirko locations in Buckhead and Marietta.

More restaurant and brewery news

Schoolhouse Brewing’s Gymnasium to open next week at Emory Point

Your 3rd Spot opens at The Works

French Broad Chocolate opens at Ponce City Market

Cherried Mary’s opens in Roswell for ice cream and shakes

Explorehttp://www.ajc.com/foodhalls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Plaza Fiesta mall sold to owner of Krog Street Market4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
5h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
2h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
2h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo courtesy of Good Word Brewing

Beer Pick: Taste Lesser Gods Saison at the Les Bon Invitational in Duluth
2h ago
Schoolhouse Brewing’s Gymnasium opens next week at Emory Point
7h ago
Your 3rd Spot opens for games, cocktails and bites at The Works
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
12h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
5h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top