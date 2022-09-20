ajc logo
X

Refuge Coffee Co. closing its Sweet Auburn location

ajc.com

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Sweet Auburn location of local Refuge Coffee Co. is closing this week after almost three years.

The non-profit coffee shop, which opened in February 2020 at 145 Auburn Ave., will shutter Sept. 23. The building was previously the longtime home to the country’s longest-running African-American daily newspaper, the Atlanta Daily World.

The Sweet Auburn shop was negatively impacted by the financial effects of the pandemic, founder Kitti Murray said. The decision to “leave a beloved place” came after “much deliberation from Refuge Coffee leadership committed to choose hard things that maintain the health of the entire organization,” according to a press release.

“We are sad to go, but we leave having been truly blessed by our time here and hopeful for how this decision will positively affect our trainees, baristas and staff, as well as our mission to extend welcome across Atlanta,” Murray said in a prepared statement.

Refuge began in 2015 in Clarkston with the mission of providing employment and job training to refugees settled in Georgia. In Clarkston, customers are served from a truck, with seating available nearby.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Combined ShapeCaption
Kitti Murray, founder of the Refuge Coffee Co., recently launched a fundraising campaign to purchase the property where trucks for Refuge Coffee park in Clarkston. CONTRIBUTED BY SEAN SHERIDAN PHOTOS

Kitti Murray, founder of the Refuge Coffee Co., recently launched a fundraising campaign to purchase the property where trucks for Refuge Coffee park in Clarkston. CONTRIBUTED BY SEAN SHERIDAN PHOTOS

Combined ShapeCaption
Kitti Murray, founder of the Refuge Coffee Co., recently launched a fundraising campaign to purchase the property where trucks for Refuge Coffee park in Clarkston. CONTRIBUTED BY SEAN SHERIDAN PHOTOS

Throughout the pandemic, all Refuge barista trainees and employees remained on payroll, with funds from donors and partnering organizations, including Gene Kansas, the landlord for the Sweet Auburn building. Refuge will remain in the area as the coffee partner for Kansas’ workspace and events venue, Constellations.

In addition to its Clarkston location, Refuge also has a location at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown, with plans to add a shop in downtown Norcross later this year. All employees at the Sweet Auburn shop have been offered positions at other Refuge locations.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Clarkston Refuge Coffee will host what it calls “the most welcoming 5K in the world.” Find more information here: refugecoffeeco.com/events/refuge-coffee-run/.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
47m ago
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building
3h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
11h ago
The Latest
Agua chile de camarón is one of the appetizers at Tortuga y Chango. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Ancestral flavors shine in the Mexican shrimp appetizer at this Decatur restaurant
4h ago
Smoq’n Hot Grill opens at the Collective Food Hall at Coda
Three Arches replaces Mount Royal in Buckhead and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
7h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top