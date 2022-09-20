Refuge Coffee Co. closing its Sweet Auburn location

The non-profit coffee shop, which opened in February 2020 at 145 Auburn Ave., will shutter Sept. 23. The building was previously the longtime home to the country’s longest-running African-American daily newspaper, the Atlanta Daily World.

The Sweet Auburn shop was negatively impacted by the financial effects of the pandemic, founder Kitti Murray said. The decision to “leave a beloved place” came after “much deliberation from Refuge Coffee leadership committed to choose hard things that maintain the health of the entire organization,” according to a press release.