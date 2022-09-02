ajc logo
X

Baffi closes permanently in West Midtown

Jonathan Waxman’s Baffi opened Jan. 5 in the old Donetto space at Stockyards Atlanta in West Midtown. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Waxman’s Baffi opened Jan. 5 in the old Donetto space at Stockyards Atlanta in West Midtown. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Plus, Delia’s Chicken Sausage and Rusty Nail also shutter

An Italian restaurant from a James Beard Award-winning chef has closed in West Midtown.

Baffi, which opened in January 2021 at 976 Brady Ave. NW, closed last month, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported and a representative for the restaurant confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman and executive chef Andrew Cacioppo debuted Baffi about six months after Waxman’s first Atlanta restaurant, Brezza Cucina, closed at Ponce City Market.

The Italian menu featured dishes including roasted chicken, kale salad, meatballs and gnocchi.

Combined ShapeCaption
At Baffi, you’ll find Jonathan Waxman classics like roasted chicken (with rosemary potatoes and salsa verde) and kale salad. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

At Baffi, you’ll find Jonathan Waxman classics like roasted chicken (with rosemary potatoes and salsa verde) and kale salad. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Combined ShapeCaption
At Baffi, you’ll find Jonathan Waxman classics like roasted chicken (with rosemary potatoes and salsa verde) and kale salad. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Waxman, a California native, is best known for New York restaurants Barbuto and Jams, his appearances on “Top Chef Masters” and his 2016 James Beard Award for Best Chef: New York City.

He shared a statement about Baffi’s closure via email with the AJC:

“Like many other operators, the pandemic took a great toll on our restaurant. We took a leap and reopened mid pandemic in a new space with a new name that we hoped would help us navigate these trying times. After nearly two years in West Midtown, we decided to close Baffi and refocus on maintaining and growing our New York restaurants. It’s been an honor to be part of Atlanta’s vibrant culinary scene and we are grateful for the support from all our guests and team members over the last seven years.”

The closure follows news of two other metro Atlanta restaurant closures.

Delia’s Chicken Sausage will close Sept. 4 at 881 Marietta St. NW, Eater Atlanta reports. The restaurant, owned by Flying Biscuit founder Delia Champion, opened in 2014. The first Delia’s, which opened on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta in 2011, will remain open.

In addition, The Rusty Nail location at 8549 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs has closed after more than 40 years, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The bar opened in 1978, four years after the original Rusty Nail opened on Buford Highway. The original location remains open.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School12h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
16h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
12h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
11h ago
The Latest
Tortuga y Chango opens in Decatur for mezcal and seafood
19h ago
Review: Offal awfully good at Suwanee’s Gopchang Salon
More than 20 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in September
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
2h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top