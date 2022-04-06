Babette’s Cafe closing in Virginia-Highland after nearly 30 years

Owner Marla Adams, who opened the restaurant in October 1992 at 573 North Highland Ave. NE, announced plans for a May 8 closure in a post on the restaurant’s website.

All good things must come to an end. I’ve written a couple of long letters over the last few years about retiring, failing at retirement. But here I am, ready for a new chapter in my life...I am so fortunate to have been able to have a career as a cook, a chef, a restaurateur. There is no other career that would have given me such joy, excitement and camaraderie. Any business has its share of frustrations, downturns, and even heartache. But you, our audience, have been there for us. It is remarkable how many of you have become a regular part of Babette’s cast of characters and friends. We have celebrated anniversaries, birthdays, marriages, losses and just some plain old dinners together. I know this news will be a disappointment to many. And this is not insignificant to me.