Cat cafe Java Cats closes in Grant Park

What is Java Cats Café?

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Marietta location to close in June

Java Cats has closed after five years in Grant Park, with plans to shutter its Marietta location later this year.

Owner Haydn Hilton announced the closure on the cafe’s social media accounts, citing the pandemic as the primary reason for the closure:

“Thank you for the last 5 years Grant Park, it feels so much longer and at the same time not that long. While this has been a really difficult time, I am excited to soon share news about what is next for my career. I have the opportunity to continue in animal advocacy work and couldn’t be more excited about transitioning into a new role.”

Hilton opened Java Cats in 2017 at 415 Memorial Drive SE, as a place where guests could grab a coffee drink and a pastry in one room and play with cats, who were all up for adoption, in another room.

Eater Atlanta reports that the cafe’s Marietta location, which opened in 2018, will close June 1. Hilton was reportedly not given the option to renew the cafe’s lease.

Happy Tabby, a cat cafe that also opened in 2017 in Old Fourth Ward, closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

