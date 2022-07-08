ajc logo
Chops Lobster Bar to reopen in the fall and more restaurant news from the week

A rendering of Chops Lobster Bar, which will reopen with an expanded dining room following a fire in January 2022.

A rendering of Chops Lobster Bar, which will reopen with an expanded dining room following a fire in January 2022.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Longtime Atlanta restaurant Chops Lobster Bar will reopen this fall after closing in January 2022 following a fire.

Located at 70 West Paces Ferry Road, Chops is part of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, which also includes eateries like Atlanta Fish Market, Bistro Niko, Kyma and Pricci. The group closed its iconic Buckhead Diner in 2021.

Upon reopening, the restaurant will feature an expanded dining room and bar seating, including a patio and private room, along with “upgraded new finishes and furniture,” according to a press release.

“The team is back, and we look forward to serving you soon,” said Buckhead Life president Niko Karatassos.

A two-alarm fire initially broke out in the restaurant Jan. 14, started inside a hood vent.

*****

Hero Doughnuts & Buns will open a second metro Atlanta location this fall at the Town at Trilith development in Fayetteville. The shop, part of Alabama-based Pihakis Restaurant Group, opened a location in the Summerhill development in 2020.

*****

Florida-based customizable bowl concept Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen will make its metro Atlanta debut Aug. 11 at 10920 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

Founded in 2016 by Chris Gannon and his father, Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon, Bolay “embraces the best of nourishing ingredients and chef-inspired flavors into a fast-casual concept,” according to a press release.

The Alpharetta restaurant will be headed by operating partner Mitch Rubin, who previously served as executive chef and general manager for franchise restaurants in the area.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

*****

A restaurant called Sister has opened on the ground floor of Hotel Colee at 3377 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant replaces Cook Hall, which closed in the hotel in 2020.

*****

Washington D.C.-based salad chain Sweetgreen has opened another metro Atlanta location at 123 Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody. The 2,665-square-foot location can seat 22 guests inside and 24 on the patio. It joins existing metro Atlanta locations at Ponce City Market, West Midtown, Colony Square and Lenox Square.

*****

Snooks Grill and Cocktails is set to open at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant first opened in 2020 in Marietta but closed that location in 2021.

*****

Shirini Bakery is closing at 1927 Lakeside Pkwy in the PREP Commercial Kitchen. Sisters Nela and Zara Salehi, who owned the bakery, made the announcement on their Instagram account:

*****

Fresh One Kitchen from Juicy Crab owner Raymond Chen, is set to open a location in Parkside Shops on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The first Fresh One Kitchen, a customizable bowl restaurant, is slated to open soon in Kennesaw.

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
