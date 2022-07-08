Chops Lobster Bar to reopen in the fall and more restaurant news from the week

A two-alarm fire initially broke out in the restaurant Jan. 14, started inside a hood vent.

*****

Hero Doughnuts & Buns will open a second metro Atlanta location this fall at the Town at Trilith development in Fayetteville. The shop, part of Alabama-based Pihakis Restaurant Group, opened a location in the Summerhill development in 2020.

*****

Florida-based customizable bowl concept Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen will make its metro Atlanta debut Aug. 11 at 10920 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

Founded in 2016 by Chris Gannon and his father, Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon, Bolay “embraces the best of nourishing ingredients and chef-inspired flavors into a fast-casual concept,” according to a press release.

The Alpharetta restaurant will be headed by operating partner Mitch Rubin, who previously served as executive chef and general manager for franchise restaurants in the area.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

*****

A restaurant called Sister has opened on the ground floor of Hotel Colee at 3377 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant replaces Cook Hall, which closed in the hotel in 2020.

*****

Washington D.C.-based salad chain Sweetgreen has opened another metro Atlanta location at 123 Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody. The 2,665-square-foot location can seat 22 guests inside and 24 on the patio. It joins existing metro Atlanta locations at Ponce City Market, West Midtown, Colony Square and Lenox Square.

*****

Snooks Grill and Cocktails is set to open at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant first opened in 2020 in Marietta but closed that location in 2021.

*****

Shirini Bakery is closing at 1927 Lakeside Pkwy in the PREP Commercial Kitchen. Sisters Nela and Zara Salehi, who owned the bakery, made the announcement on their Instagram account:

*****

Fresh One Kitchen from Juicy Crab owner Raymond Chen, is set to open a location in Parkside Shops on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The first Fresh One Kitchen, a customizable bowl restaurant, is slated to open soon in Kennesaw.

More dining news:

TKO opening brick-and-mortar in East Atlanta

Sunnyside Pizza opens in Sandy Springs

Tio Lucho’s opens in Poncey-Highland

Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, locations to come in Buckhead and Chamblee

New restaurants poised to invigorate historic Atlanta neighborhoods

Paige’s Bistro opens in Austell

Stockyard Burgers & Bones closes in East Cobb

Hodgepodge Coffee closes in Reynoldstown

Atlanta Brewing Company relocating to Underground Atlanta

Clutch Restaurant opens in Brookhaven

Starbucks union push in Atlanta part of national organizing trend

Midtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.