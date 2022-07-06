Atlanta Brewing Company relocating to Underground Atlanta

One part of the building will be dedicated to experimental brewing and canning, while the other part of the building will be a taproom and “phantom restaurant” with chefs rotating every two to four weeks. The taproom will feature 20 beers and have pour-it-yourself taps throughout the space.

Combined Shape Caption A new lineup of canned beers is part of the rebranding of Atlanta Brewing Co. CONTRIBUTED BY ATLANTA BREWING CO. Combined Shape Caption A new lineup of canned beers is part of the rebranding of Atlanta Brewing Co. CONTRIBUTED BY ATLANTA BREWING CO.

“We are disruptors in our industry and we’re all about that life in Atlanta,” said Alton Shields, president, CEO and general manager of Atlanta Brewing Company in a prepared statement. “We wanted to operate in a place that’s creative and embraces Atlanta culture. What better way to represent the City of Atlanta than to move to Underground Atlanta and help bring it back to life.”

The relocation is the second recent piece of news for Atlanta Brewing Company. The brewery also recently announced a partnership with Atlanta’s Second Self Beer Co., which will see Second Self serve as a contract brewer for Atlanta Brewing Co.’s entire lineup of beers, including Hoplanta and Atlanta Amber, and will include production and distribution.

The two breweries will also collaborate on new releases and co-host launch events.

Second Self was launched by Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle in 2010, with a brewery opening on Logan Circle in northwest Atlanta in 2014. Their lineup of beers includes Thai Wheat and Game Night IPA.

Atlanta Brewing Company will join several other operating and soon-to-open food and beverage concepts at Underground Atlanta, which was purchased in 2020 by Lalani Ventures. The development, which spans Pryor, Central, Wall, and Alabama streets, is readying for a $150 million renovation that will also include housing.

Combined Shape Caption A person makes his way through the rain in front of the Marta Station at Underground Atlanta on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Heavy rain fell overnight and continued through the morning. The Metro Atlanta area was under warning for severe thunderstorms and flash floods. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Combined Shape Caption A person makes his way through the rain in front of the Marta Station at Underground Atlanta on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Heavy rain fell overnight and continued through the morning. The Metro Atlanta area was under warning for severe thunderstorms and flash floods. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“We have been meeting with downtown neighborhood groups and local institutions like Georgia State to incorporate their feedback into our master plan for the redevelopment,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures, in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to transform Underground Atlanta ahead of the 2026 World Cup.”

In addition to Atlanta Brewing Company, forthcoming concepts at Underground include Dancing Crepes from Yandy Smith-Harris;, who also owns YELLE Beauty in Underground; a brick-and-mortar location of Dolo’s Pizza; and Daiquiriville, a 2,200-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar with karaoke and other entertainment. A 21-stall food hall curated by Edie Weintraub, who also worked on the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, is also slated to open.

Already open at Underground Atlanta are Future Showbar and Restaurant, a 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ restaurant and bar; iScream Ice Cream ice cream parlor; and CheeseCaked dessert shop.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.