Kevin Gillespie's Beltline restaurant Slabtown Public House closing this month

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Slabtown Public House, which opened in April on the Eastside Beltline, is set to close later this month.

The closure was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a restaurant representative.

Located at 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Slabtown was a project from celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie and his Red Beard Restaurants hospitality group. The restaurant will close after service on Sept. 24, and employees will be given the opportunity to transition to other positions within the restaurant group.

Gillespie’s other restaurants, Gunshow in Glenwood Park and Revival in Decatur, will remain open. Defend Southern Food Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Gillespie and his Red Beard Restaurants partner Marco Shaw to address food insecurities, will continue to operate.

The representative for the restaurant shared a statement regarding the closure with the AJC:

We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently...The reality is that many small businesses have closed since 2020 either due directly or indirectly to the economic impacts of COVID-19; we are simply the latest to do so...In time we hope to be able to bring Atlanta new restaurants again, but for now our focus will be on ensuring the long-term success of our team and existing businesses. We appreciate all our guests who have supported us and hope to see you at one of our other restaurants soon.

Gillespie announced plans to open Slabtown in March 2022, shortly after the closure of his restaurant Cold Beer in the same space.

The restaurant featured pub food including nachos and burgers, as well as a full bar.

