TydeTate Kitchen opening in South Downtown and more dining news from the week

Iconic rotating Atlanta restaurant Polaris has reopened atop the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Atlanta, Eater Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which first opened in 1967, closed in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The restaurant was also closed from 2004 to 2014 for renovations.

Long-planned sandwich shop Motorboat will open by the end of January in the former 8Arm space at 710 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, What Now Atlanta reports. Owner Tim Catalfo is also behind Old Fourth Ward spots Big Game and Bantam Pub.

The Grant Park location of Georgia-based pizza chain Your Pie has reopened at 275 Memorial Drive SE with new ownership and additions to the menu, after closing during the pandemic.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, the reopened location is owned by Birju Patel, who also owns the Hapeville Your Pie. Menu additions include a large 14-inch pizza option and specials including the Spicy Italian pie.

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by Drew French and now has more than 70 locations throughout the country.

Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Duluth Vietnamese restaurant Lobster Banh Mi is set to open a second location at Buford Highway and Clairmont Road in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

The Decatur location of Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, which opened last year at 2641 E. College Ave., closed last month, Eater Atlanta reports. A location on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta remains open, while another location in Reynoldstown closed earlier this year.

Credit: Becky Stein Credit: Becky Stein

Illegal Foods will wrap up its pop-up at Old Fourth Ward bar Sister Louisa’s Church by the end of December. The pop-up, from chef Steven Lingenfelter and his wife Laurie Dominguez, started its residency at Sister Louisa’s in May, with dishes including Vietnamese grilled eggplant and Uncle Mala’s Fried Chicken, as well as its well-known burger The Hank.

MCT Restaurant & Bar has opened at 3209 Maple Drive in Buckhead in the former McKinnon’s space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The late-night spot features a tapas menu and cocktails.

Doughnut shop Happy Donuts has closed at 380 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in East Atlanta after 20 years. The 24-hour shop served a variety of doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches.

Cumming wine and cheese boutique Talk of the Table is set to open a second location at 5010 W. Broad St. in downtown Sugar Hill, What Now Atlanta reports.

Suwanee pizza shop Sid’s Pizza is set to open a second location at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta in the former Vertigo Cafe space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins, the partners behind Bon Ton and The Lawrence, will open cocktail bar The Waiting Room above Bon Ton at 675 Myrtle St. in Midtown at the end of December, Eater Atlanta reports. The bar, which has”1970s throwback vibes,” will take over the former Top Flr space and will open just weeks after Carr and Simpkins’ restaurant Wonderkid closed at the Atlanta Dairies.

Ssam Burger at 2072 Defoors Ferry Road NW will close and will become LOL Burger Bar on Dec. 19, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu will include burgers, fries, wings and boozy shakes.

Blue Ridge restaurant Whiskey & Water plans to open a second location in Crabapple Market in Milton, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Corner Slice has opened for Detroit-style pizza, sandwiches and wings at 902 W. College Ave. in Decatur, in the former Avellino’s space. The restaurant comes from Ben Horgan, the former general manager of Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards and a partner at the Comet Pub & Lanes.

The Usual, the Brookwood Hills restaurant from Dash Hospitality Group’s David Abes and Nick Leahy, closed last month at 1820 Peachtree Road after less than a year, Eater Atlanta reports.

Chef Leonard Yu’s Omakase Table is now open at 5394 Peachtree Road in West Midtown. Omakase Table had previously popped up at Decatur Japanese restaurant Brush Sushi Izakaya, which recently morphed into casual sushi concept Cuddlefish.

Chris’ Pizza is set to close Dec. 23 at 2911 North Druid Hills Road in the Toco Hill shopping center after nearly four decades, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which serves Greek dishes and a variety of pizzas, opened in 1983.

Sophie’s Jamaican Restaurant & Grill is set to open next year at 5370 Stone Mountain Highway in Stone Mountain, What Now Atlanta reports.

K-Pot Korean Barbecue & Hot Pot has opened at Howell Mill Square on Howell Mill Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

